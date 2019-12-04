The Final Stretch .

Father knows the weariness of His Bride, and although He is telling us the man of perdition, otherwise known as the anti-christ is very soon to be made known publicly, He encourages those who walk intimately with Him that He is ever close to our hearts, and that He is truly at the door of His return for us. Do not lose heart, our King is coming!



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images and clips used:



The Life of Jesus- mormon.org

The Passion of Christ - Mel Gibson- Icon Productions

My Beloved Bride - TribulationUSA.com

Greg Olson- picture of Jesus

Casting Crowns video - Praise You in The Storm



Videos and images used under Creative Commons license-

Pixabay.com, Pexels.com, and Public Domain images, all other images are under the auspices of the original owner.



No copyright infringement is intended.



Music used:



Thank you - Jesus Army - on behalf of CD Baby

Cast Away Theme - Alan Silvestri

Let It Rain - Michael W. Smith - SME nn behalf of: Reunion Records



For a complete list of scriptures to this message, or to read other messages from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to Behold I Come or www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.



Shalom.