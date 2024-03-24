Create New Account
Israel Gaza War streets of the city of Rafah Gaza
Published 18 hours ago

Israel Gaza War streets of the city of Rafah Gaza

ريهام العماوي


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfldbjOOc3w

March 20 2024

جولتي في شوارع مدينة رفح جنوب غزة وأسعار الخضار بسوق


My tour in the streets of the city of Rafah, south of Gaza, and the prices of vegetables in the market



Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

