Israel Gaza War streets of the city of Rafah Gaza
ريهام العماوي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfldbjOOc3w
March 20 2024
جولتي في شوارع مدينة رفح جنوب غزة وأسعار الخضار بسوق
My tour in the streets of the city of Rafah, south of Gaza, and the prices of vegetables in the market
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.