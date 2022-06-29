"Fought in Afghanistan and Iraq, But..."| Why Putin's War Has Jolted Ukraine's "Foreign Fighters"

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Many foreign fighters who joined Ukraine’s fight against Russia are grappling with the brutality of the war, as per reports. The US and NATO have been sending weapons to help Ukraine but have refused to deploy troops against Russian forces. President Zelensky set up the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine just days after the Russian invasion in February 2022. Watch the video to find out why the foreign fighters are leaving Ukraine.
00:00 - INTRODUCTION
01:07 - ‘ANOTHER KIND OF WAR…’
02:53 - DIFFERENT MOTIVATIONS TO JOIN THE WAR
05:12 - RISK OF CAPTURE, DEATH
06:30 - VARIED RESPONSE TO ZELENSKY'S PLEA
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Mirrored - CRUX