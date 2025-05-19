BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Art of War and other suggested reading for modern warfare
LightcodeA
LightcodeA
7 views • 1 day ago

Internet of Everything (IoE): From molecules to the universe | Ozgur B. Akan , University of Cambridge, UK Moderators: Ian F. Akyildiz, Editor-in-Chief, ITU(JFET) 2025

https://rumble.com/v6t3acl-411659301.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


Turning you body into a wire:

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

IoT and digital twin biodigital convergence framework:

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

Definition: Body Area Network (BAN)

https://www.ituonline.com/tech-

definitions/what-is-body-area-network-ban/


Your body is your internet - and now it can't be hacked:

https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/

archive/releases/2019/Q1/your-body-has-internet--and-now-it-cant-be-hacked.html


Here is how blockchain and the remote physical layer and virtualization of wireless body area networks aka Wban via our physical bodies via the internet of things aka IoT works by interconnecting biological life and technology via wireless networks.

This video shares all data and info on where to look.

https://rumble.com/v6tckiz-its-the-blockchain-bitches.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act & BANs "YOUR BODY IS THE KEY NODE ON THE NETWORK https:// rumble.com/v6ticid-412361941.htm


Internet WITHIN the Body #oBNT

#Blockchain https://www.ismict2025.org/docs/ISMICT2025_CFP.pdf


Human-Robots: The New Specie

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200167631A1/en


Whose behind the real ID:

https://youtu.be/RhPeGJCpSac


A peek into the deep (CONVERGENCE) towards 6G ITU-JFET lan F Akyildiz IEEE:

https://rumble.com/v5x6d3z-a-peek-into-the-deep-convergence-towards-6g-itu-jfet-ian-f-akyildiz.html

Nano.gov

The sixth generation (6G) of mobile network will be composed by different nodes, from macro-devices (satellite) to nano-devices (sensors inside the human body), providing a full connectivity fabric all around us.

These heterogeneous nodes constitute an ultra dense network managing tons of information, often very sensitive. https://

www.researchgate.net/figure/Human-body-as-part-of-the-global-network_fig2_353810722


Excellent channel for info with resources and documentation:

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a

https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420


LIVE: House Panel Probes Government Surveillance and Privacy Rights

Streamed live on Apr 8, 2025

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance holds a hearing titled “A Continued Pattern of Government Surveillance of U.S. Citizens” at 10 a.m. ET on April 8. The panel examines surveillance practices, data purchases, and privacy protections under the Fourth Amendment.

Witnesses include Gene Schaerr, general counsel for the Project for Privacy and Surveillance Accountability; Phil Kiko, principal at Williams and Jensen; James Czerniawski, senior policy analyst for Americans for Prosperity; and Kia Hamadanchy, senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union.

https://www.youtube.com/live/Xq6hfXcc2ns.


Regulatory Harm or Harmonization? Examining the Opportunity to Improve the Cyber Regulatory Regime

 Streamed live on Mar 11, 2025

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee Hearing: Regulatory Harm or Harmonization? Examining the Opportunity to Improve the Cyber Regulatory Regime | Event ID: 117906

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Crln45rQE3U


Reauthorizing Cybersecurity Information Sharing Activities that Underpin U.S. National Cyber Defense Streamed live May 19th 2025

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee Hearing: In Defense of Defensive Measures: Reauthorizing Cybersecurity Information Sharing Activities that Underpin U.S. National Cyber Defense | Event ID: 118149

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRfQLqPeRB4

educationhealth carethe art of warmodern warfaresabrina wallacebody area networksnonvaxxer420
