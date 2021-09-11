© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH: Funeral Director Blows Lid Off Entire Fake COVID Pandemic!
Follow
1
Share
Report
440 views • September 11, 2021
British undertaker and whistle-blower John O’Looney explains that back in March and April 2020 nurses were literally ordered to inject elderly, sick, and dying patients with lethal doses of a sedative drug called Midazolam - “To give them a good death.” Just about everybody who died during those months was spam PCR tested until they got a false positive and could be labeled a COVID death. Then to keep the global scam going the emergency use authorization COVID-19 "vaccines" were injected into the unsuspecting public.
Full article: https://principia-scientific.com/covid-medication-not-the-virus-triggers-250-percent-death-rare-spurt/
Full article: https://principia-scientific.com/covid-medication-not-the-virus-triggers-250-percent-death-rare-spurt/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.