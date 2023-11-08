Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 6-7





▪️Russian Air Force again struck AFU military facilities and port infrastructure in Odesa region.





At the same time, the Odesa Fine Arts Museum was damaged due to a failure of Ukrainian air defense.





▪️In the south, Russian forces are inflicting systematic fire attacks on enemy airfields.





In Dnipro region, the Kryvyi Rih and Dolgintseve airfields, where AFU aviation is based, were hit.





▪️In turn, the AFU once again attacked the Crimean peninsula with drones.





Seven drones were shot down near Belbek airfield, another two — over Saky, and eight were suppressed by EW means.





▪️On the front, one of the most acute areas is still the northern flank of Bakhmut.





Russian units took control of positions along the railroad near the Berkhivske Reservoir.





▪️In the Avdiivka sector, the Russian Armed Forces are engaged in heavy fighting near Vodyane and Opytne, consolidating their positions.





The enemy is redeploying reinforcements in an attempt to hold back the advance of the Russian forces.





▪️Near Orikhiv, the AFU attempted a counterattack on Verbove being covered with armored vehicles.





Having lost several APCs, the Ukrainian troops retreated to their original lines under Russian artillery fire.





▪️On the left bank of the Dnipro river, the AFU continue to hold a bridgehead and redeploy personnel. In addition, Ukrainian marines made a successful attempt to redeploy armored vehicles by water.





▪️The enemy also moved fresh forces into the center of Krynky and launched an attack, taking new positions south of the village.





Russian troops under artillery cover are preventing the AFU from advancing further.