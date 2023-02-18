A RAILWAY in OHIO, Looks like a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY!

Comments from twitter:
How is this even allowed to exist in America? Maybe if the government wasn’t so concerned about inventing genders and creating racism where it doesn’t exist, they could actually do their job and make railroads safer by shutting down sections that are in need of repair.
This is utterly stunning that this rail road track is so bad in the U.S. Why don’t we take some of the hundreds of billions of dollars we are giving to UKraine and use that money where it’s needed here in the U.S.
But Lets Worry About Racist Bridges & Too Many White Guys On Road Crews.
Source:
https://twitter.com/dougmastriano/status/1626370027501899776
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.