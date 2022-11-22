I Am Pro-Life (Part I) | Let's Talk feat. @Isabella Riley

Welcome back to another Let's Talk! In this video I debate the topic of abortion with people who are Pro-Choice in D.C. I am also joined by @Isabella Riley who is known for her outspoken and hilarious posts on Twitter and Tiktok.
See part 2 here:
https://www.brighteon.com/7115ad6d-df9d-4b06-a146-ccec616f4c1f
FOLLOW ISABELLA ON TWITTER: @ Isabellarileyus
FOLLOW ISABELLA ON INSTAGRAM: @ Isabellarileyusa
FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM: @ JamesKlug
FOLLOW ME ON FACEBOOK: @ realJamesKlug
FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER: @ realJamesKlug
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.