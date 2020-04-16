Questions About Covid19 that Don’t Add Up

We are getting yanked around by the news, by the CDC, NIH, and both the democrats and republicans. Besides news that is difficult to trust, there are a number of questions that keep coming up that aren’t being answered. Was Covid 19 weaponized? How did the government know so far in advance that Covid 19 would become a pandemic and why did the whole world go along so quickly with lock downs and at a very high economic price? How can we build herd immunity if too few people are getting the disease? Neither Dr. Len nor Francesco are conspiracy theorists, but there are questions that need answering!