High-Efficiency Wood Pellet Machine — Turn Waste Wood Into Valuable Fuel!

Looking for an efficient way to turn sawdust, wood chips, or forestry waste into clean energy?

The RICHI Wood Pellet Machine is your ideal solution! 💪

With advanced ring die technology, stable performance, and automatic control, it helps you produce high-quality wood pellets for heating, boilers, and biomass power plants — all with low energy consumption and high output.

Whether you’re running a small workshop or a large biomass plant, RICHI offers customized pelletizing solutions to fit your material, capacity, and budget.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

https://richipelletizer.com/pellet-mill-for-wood-pellets/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867