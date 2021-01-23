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Kaleidoscopic Days: Five Illustrated Poems 1
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1 view • January 23, 2021
This video is a collection of five of my poems, with an illustration about each poem. These poems convey a sense of nostalgia about my personal experiences, with a glimpse of viewing them through a kaleidoscopic lens. The video is a reminder that each of our days can sparkle with a colorful array of visual perceptions.
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