“They thought that they would come [and it would be] like in Syria or somewhere else: they would just lie and shoot people who run around with machine guns.”

◾️The commander of the special forces "Akhmat" told how foreign mercenaries, being unprepared for a serious rebuff and suffering heavy losses, refuse to go to the front line. Some of them have left Ukraine, and many are trying to find a place for themselves away from the front lines.