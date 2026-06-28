Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries fighting for Kyiv have now begun fleeing Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic; some have managed to escape, while others have not! A video clip shared on social media on June 25, 2026, by Ukrainian sources shows Polish mercenaries fleeing the city, which is literally surrounded by Russian forces. On the road connecting Rajgorodok and Slovyansk they were still able to escape by sheer luck, driving their vehicles at high speed. But, Russian fire essentially dominated the area. On the same day, another escape attempt was crushed by several FAB aerial bombs dropped by Su-34 fighter jet crews, leveling Ukrainian facilities and personnel near the village of Mayaki. About four 1,500-kg FAB-1,500 aerial bombs were dropped directly onto the embankment bridge over the Seversky Donets River, causing several extremely powerful explosions.

In the western part of the city, a 500-kg FAB-500 bomb struck a hideout used by deserters from the AFU unit of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade near Shchurovo. After retreating from the city, they had taken refuge in a disused recreation center, where they were temporarily hiding in the hope of escaping capture, but the building was subsequently destroyed. As a result of this devastating airstrike, the targets were successfully neutralized in the interests of the Zapad Group of Forces, as confirmed by objective surveillance, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. The Ministry of Defense also reported the liberation of 35 buildings in the city, as well as the destroyed of 35 soldiers, 2 vehicles, 8 rocket launchers, and 2 Ukrainian military ammunition depots.

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