BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukranians fleeing Krasny Liman destroyed by aerial bombs!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10234 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
213 views • Today

Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries fighting for Kyiv have now begun fleeing Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic; some have managed to escape, while others have not! A video clip shared on social media on June 25, 2026, by Ukrainian sources shows Polish mercenaries fleeing the city, which is literally surrounded by Russian forces. On the road connecting Rajgorodok and Slovyansk they were still able to escape by sheer luck, driving their vehicles at high speed. But, Russian fire essentially dominated the area. On the same day, another escape attempt was crushed by several FAB aerial bombs dropped by Su-34 fighter jet crews, leveling Ukrainian facilities and personnel near the village of Mayaki. About four 1,500-kg FAB-1,500 aerial bombs were dropped directly onto the embankment bridge over the Seversky Donets River, causing several extremely powerful explosions.

In the western part of the city, a 500-kg FAB-500 bomb struck a hideout used by deserters from the AFU unit of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade near Shchurovo. After retreating from the city, they had taken refuge in a disused recreation center, where they were temporarily hiding in the hope of escaping capture, but the building was subsequently destroyed. As a result of this devastating airstrike, the targets were successfully neutralized in the interests of the Zapad Group of Forces, as confirmed by objective surveillance, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. The Ministry of Defense also reported the liberation of 35 buildings in the city, as well as the destroyed of 35 soldiers, 2 vehicles, 8 rocket launchers, and 2 Ukrainian military ammunition depots.

-----------------

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
fabkrasny limanaerial bombs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Majority of Poles Oppose Ukraine&#8217;s EU Membership, Poll Shows

Majority of Poles Oppose Ukraine’s EU Membership, Poll Shows

Garrison Vance
U.S. Warns EU of Potential LNG Supply Diversion Over Methane Rules

U.S. Warns EU of Potential LNG Supply Diversion Over Methane Rules

Morgan S. Verity
Iranian officials reject America&#8217;s GMOs, pledge not to use frozen funds on American agricultural products

Iranian officials reject America’s GMOs, pledge not to use frozen funds on American agricultural products

Lance D Johnson
Russian Foreign Ministry Alleges Corruption at International Criminal Court

Russian Foreign Ministry Alleges Corruption at International Criminal Court

Garrison Vance
China Positions to Lead Iran&#8217;s Postwar Reconstruction, Aiming to Secure Oil Supplies

China Positions to Lead Iran’s Postwar Reconstruction, Aiming to Secure Oil Supplies

Garrison Vance
Denmark Proposes Nationwide Ban on Islamic Call to Prayer

Denmark Proposes Nationwide Ban on Islamic Call to Prayer

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy