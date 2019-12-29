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Global Alert News - #229 - Dane Wigington
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64 views • December 29, 2019
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday Dec. 28, 2019.
Dane shows all "big-tech" products' life span is so short (even hybrid cars) that they are all toxic environmental disasters. Plus, the next Carrington Event will create 450 more Fukushimas. And, chemical nucleated ice and weather manipulation + 2019 job losses.
Dane shows all "big-tech" products' life span is so short (even hybrid cars) that they are all toxic environmental disasters. Plus, the next Carrington Event will create 450 more Fukushimas. And, chemical nucleated ice and weather manipulation + 2019 job losses.
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