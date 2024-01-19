Create New Account
Released from Israeli Prison on Thursday after 20 Years of Imprisonment
Former Palestinian prisoner Rami Zbara, from Askar refugee camp in Nablus, embraced his daughter after being released from Israeli prisons on Thursday following 20 years of imprisonment.

Celebrations were held in the streets of Nablus for Zbara and Samir Sabri, who was also released from Israeli prisons

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

