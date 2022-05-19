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Left's Summer Of Rage
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104 views • May 19, 2022
[Bidan] Is No Mind-Reader
* The last thing America needs right now is another [summer of love].
* The signs are all pointing to the summer of 2022 being a hell of a lot worse — and in some different ways.
* The [p]resident doesn’t see anything coming.
* America is in bad shape.
* Joe is one step behind and doesn’t even care about the crisis he created.
* Use common sense; prepare for the worst; and know that deep down, things will get better.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 19 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306496651112
* The last thing America needs right now is another [summer of love].
* The signs are all pointing to the summer of 2022 being a hell of a lot worse — and in some different ways.
* The [p]resident doesn’t see anything coming.
* America is in bad shape.
* Joe is one step behind and doesn’t even care about the crisis he created.
* Use common sense; prepare for the worst; and know that deep down, things will get better.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 19 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306496651112
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