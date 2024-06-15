BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️A Major Fire - Explosion on a Gas Pipeline near Saratov, Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
10 months ago

⚡️A major fire started after an explosion on a gas pipeline near Saratov - eyewitnesses.

Several explosions were heard near the Ukrainian city of Mirgorod. The likely target is the infrastructure of a military airfield. The site used by the enemy as a jump airfield is under regular fire from the Russian Aerospace Forces.

This week, as a result of a series of missile strikes, a pair of Su-27 fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit here and the S-300 air defense system battery covering the air harbor was destroyed.

Successful defeat of such targets would be impossible without high-quality aerial reconnaissance of the Russian Armed Forces, which is increasingly demonstrating effective operation at a considerable distance from the line of combat contact.Also:   An epidemic of 'Typhoid Fever' began among Ukrainian military personnel stationed in Kherson and the Kherson region, more than 60 military personnel were infected, three died, the pro-Russian underground reported to RIA Novosti

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
