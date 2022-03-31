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Resolving conflict in Ukraine requires skilled leader like Trump to avoid outbreak of global war
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40 views • March 31, 2022
As the conflict in Ukraine escalates, it seems clear the United States is being dragged closer to war with Russia. One America's Pearson Sharp has more on why America needs the leadership of Donald Trump to deescalate the conflict.
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