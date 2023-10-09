Fights with people in northern Israel who entered Israel from Lebanon.

Hezbollah fighters denied involvement in the incident on the border with Israel

The representative of the military information service of the Shiite party called the reports about the fighting of fighters of the South Lebanese resistance and the Israeli enemy "complete fiction"

The armed wing of the Shiite Hezbollah party denied any involvement in the shootout on the border, which was reported by the Israeli side. This was stated by a representative of the military information service of the Shiite party to the Elnashra news portal.

"What was reported is a complete fiction, there is no fighting between the fighters of the South Lebanese resistance and the Israeli enemy," a Hezbollah spokesman said.



