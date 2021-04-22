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UNBELIEVABL!!!: Human Rights Attorney Gives 3 min of Vaxx-Covid Jaw-Dropping Facts!!
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1050 views • April 22, 2021
In just three (3) minutes , Human Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas, warns the Orange County, California Board of Supervisors Meeting, April of 2021 of they will be complicit in violating international crimes under the Nuremberg Code and Geneva Convention for attempting to circumvent state and federal law which protect adults and children from experimental injections re: COVID injection!
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Original video location: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pjrBTE1Dvd5X/
Article 1: https://prepareforchange.net/2021/04/20/human-rights-attorney-gives-3-min-of-vax-covid-jaw-dropping-truth/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=human-rights-attorney-gives-3-min-of-vax-covid-jaw-dropping-truth
Article 2: https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/04/18/california-civil-rights-attorney-calls-for-immediate-resignation-of-county-health-officer-and-school-board-superintendent-for-planning-to-vaccinate-children-without-parental-consent/
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Original video location: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pjrBTE1Dvd5X/
Article 1: https://prepareforchange.net/2021/04/20/human-rights-attorney-gives-3-min-of-vax-covid-jaw-dropping-truth/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=human-rights-attorney-gives-3-min-of-vax-covid-jaw-dropping-truth
Article 2: https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/04/18/california-civil-rights-attorney-calls-for-immediate-resignation-of-county-health-officer-and-school-board-superintendent-for-planning-to-vaccinate-children-without-parental-consent/
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