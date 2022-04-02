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The Real Magic of the Wizard of Oz - Janus Ritual
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193 views • April 02, 2022
In this video we decode the end of The Wizard of Oz. Mind-Control programming, Janus ritual... DANCING ALL OVER the reset of time!
Watch it here in full HD:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WizardOzTimeMagic.mp4 (streaming or download)
Supplemental blog post:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/03/the-real-magic-of-wizard-of-oz-janus.html
Supplementary study: "Heaven's Vehicles - UFOs - Fake and Genuine"
https://theopenscroll.com/vehicles.html
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Watch it here in full HD:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WizardOzTimeMagic.mp4 (streaming or download)
Supplemental blog post:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/03/the-real-magic-of-wizard-of-oz-janus.html
Supplementary study: "Heaven's Vehicles - UFOs - Fake and Genuine"
https://theopenscroll.com/vehicles.html
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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