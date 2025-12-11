2025-12-11 did you know this about team satan and the cattle industry - read description

the new covenant according to God.....not your hireling lying pastor...

Jer 31:31 Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah:

Jer 31:32 Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake, although I was an husband unto them, saith the LORD:

Jer 31:33 But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.





what God says about the heathen (the uncovenanted who hate Him and His law and His son)...yeah, that includes you christian...

Deu 28:15 But it shall come to pass, if thou wilt not hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe to do all his commandments and his statutes which I command thee this day; that all these curses shall come upon thee, and overtake thee:

Deu 28:16 Cursed shalt thou be in the city, and cursed shalt thou be in the field.

Deu 28:17 Cursed shall be thy basket and thy store.

Deu 28:18 Cursed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy land, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep.

Deu 28:19 Cursed shalt thou be when thou comest in, and cursed shalt thou be when thou goest out.

Deu 28:20 The LORD shall send upon thee cursing, vexation, and rebuke, in all that thou settest thine hand unto for to do, until thou be destroyed, and until thou perish quickly; because of the wickedness of thy doings, whereby thou hast forsaken me.





and who is team satan? but the arm of vengeance in the hand of the Lord to destroy the wicked from off the earth? and where does that judgment start? at the door of them who say they are His people, but are not. Do you not understand these judgments? You don't understand them on purpose, because many of your pastors are also secretly working on team satan's side; they don't want you to know. If you knew, if you repented, if you returned in your heart to God, then they would lose their control, power, and all the mammon you give them to lie to you....and, of course, they don't want that...but what do you want?





Mat 5:17 Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.

Mat 5:18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled. (e.g. = to help you walk in it)

Mat 5:19 Whosoever therefore shall break one of these least commandments, and shall teach men so, he shall be called the least in the kingdom of heaven: but whosoever shall do and teach them, the same shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven.





Rom 8:6 For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.

Rom 8:7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.

(the mind of mankind rebels against God's law...carnal minded...first adam)

(the 2nd adam...to whom the son of God died that you might become...spiritually quickened!!! and who subjects himself willingly to the law of God! because he is humble, and he now knows! and fears God! Subject to...means...that we now keep....not ignore or call old...or say jesus did it. You have christ's own words above there in matthew telling you that he did not come to make void the law, that it is not old, but rather, to help you walk in it, till it becomes fulfilled in your heart and spirit.)

See...hear about the children of the kingdom who escape the judgment of God and are given access to the tree of life...





Rev 22:12 And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.

Rev 22:13 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.

Rev 22:14 Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.

Rev 22:15 For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.