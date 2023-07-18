Create New Account
It's now been confirmed—Federal Agents were told not to approach Hunter Biden!
GalacticStorm
Published Tuesday

Steve Friend joins Steve Gruber on RAV  Oversight Committee Says FBI Supervisory Special Agent Confirmed Key Portions of IRS Whistleblower Testimony – Agents Told to Not Approach Hunter Biden!

@RealStevefriend @stevegrubershow

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav

Watch more #AmericasVoiceLive here: https://rumble.com/v30rhyy-americas-voice-live-show-with-steve-gruber-7-18-23.html

Keywords
dojhunter bidenfbi investigationcriminal syndicatefbi whistleblowersteve friend

