🔥 MAIN IDEA: Foreign Money Distorted the Market—Not a Supply Problem Mike argues the housing affordability crisis in Seattle was not caused by lack of supply but by an influx of foreign money, especially from China, which: Inflated real estate prices through all-cash purchases Created artificial housing shortages (vacant investment properties) Displaced the middle class and forced locals to leave the region Supporting Headlines: “Chinese investors buying up Puget Sound properties” – KING 5 News (2017) “Foreign buyers overlooking Vancouver, heading to Seattle in a frenetic pace” – Seattle Times (2017) “Seattle ranked #1 for Chinese homebuyers” – South China Morning Post (2017) 💸 UNIVERSAL RENTAL ASSISTANCE — The New 'Fix'? Mike warns that a proposed universal rental assistance program is being tabled in Washington State as a way to “solve” the crisis. He notes it will: Cap rent to 30% of tenant income Intend to stabilize housing for low-to-middle-income renters But He Argues: It's a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound, not addressing the real cause: foreign money and speculation It rewards inflated markets, artificially held up by money laundering and foreign capital Supporting Headlines: “Washington lawmakers propose $118 billion universal rent assistance plan” – The Conversation / AP (2024) “Rental assistance could fuel rent inflation, critics say” – Bloomberg (2024) ⚠️ CONS OF RENTAL ASSISTANCE (According to Mike): Massive Cost: $118 billion/year is unsustainable during a time of war, inflation, and economic instability Rent Inflation: Landlords know the government will pay—so they raise rents Stalls Construction: Developers might build less, anticipating market manipulation Ignores Empty Homes: Does nothing to address vacant properties owned by foreign shell companies Supporting Headlines: “Rent inflation risk from rental subsidies” – The Wall Street Journal (2024) “Universal housing subsidies won’t fix broken zoning or overvalued markets” – Forbes (2024) 🧾 THE REAL SOLUTION: Investigate the Dirty Money Instead of taxpayer-funded rental subsidies, Mike argues: Audit ownership of property purchased in cash Track down shell companies used to hide buyers’ identities Reverse or tax vacant homes that contribute to shortages Supporting Headlines: “US cities overwhelmed by influx of Chinese capital in real estate” – Financial Times (2016) “Canada and Australia audit Chinese real estate buyers, U.S. still behind” – NPR (2018) “Foreign investors face tougher transparency laws” – The Guardian (2021) 🏠 Tying It to the Past: “We Told You So” Mike reminds viewers that he’s been calling this out since 2016–2017 on “Trends in the Housing Market” and “Mike in the Night”—especially after Vancouver implemented the foreign buyers tax. Once that happened: Money redirected to Seattle, Toronto, and California Created the ‘Wagons East’ phenomenon—locals fleeing for affordability inland Supporting Headlines: “Foreign Buyers Tax Pushes Chinese Investors from Vancouver to Seattle” – Globe and Mail (2017) “Seattle housing market tightens after Vancouver introduces tax” – CBC News (2017) 🧠 CONCLUSION: Mike’s core message is that universal rental assistance is just a reaction to a crisis created by years of poor oversight, greedy local governments, and unchecked foreign investment. Without addressing the root financial corruption, subsidies will only bloat the bubble, delay the crash, and bury taxpayers deeper.