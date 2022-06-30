My Massive Coinbase Investment What Can YOU Learn, from my Mistake?

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Investing takes to diligence and work, just because you use the product does not necessarily mean that the company will make for a good investment. Once again, we have to go back to Warren Buffet and ask ourselves what type of economic moat does the company have to ensure profits well into the future. Today we examine #coinbase What you can learn from my mistake investing in the company.