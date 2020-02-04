The David Knight Show (4Feb20 Full Show) Iowa: Socialism for Dummies & People Who Can't Count

Topics:— 00:04:09 Trump is the clear winner on the Republican side & maybe Democrats as well as people wonder whether corruption or incompetent rule the Iowa Democrat Party— 00:13:25 Not even the phones work say the Iowa Democrats. It’s MALARKEY! And they resort to a coin flip since there’s not a dime’s difference between them— 00:21:48 Booty-gay announces he won amidst the Iowa chaos. What’s his “Shadow” connection to the app (and the Intelligence Community)?— 00:30:43 Hillary set the tone for sore losers. Now Adam Schiff goes even further in his impeachment loss— 00:51:51 TV network Super Bowl ads allowed to celebrate saving a dog’s life, but NOT human babies— 00:54:11 Bloomberg’s Super Bowl ad proven to be a deliberate lie & his massive tax program will be aimed at the poor for their own good. Meanwhile Rolling Stone mag is amazed that armed protestors were allowed into the KY legislature instead of declaring a state of emergency— 01:08:05 What the media isn’t telling you about Rush Limbaugh’s cancer— 01:22:14 Olivia Newton-John claims medical marijuana beat her stage 4 breast cancerBy the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!