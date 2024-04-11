MULTIPLE MASS SHOOING EVENTS-PHILI RAMADAN CELEBRATION-DC*TOXIC KIDS FOOD & DRINKING WATER*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1778118514944987223

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13292941/Are-living-secret-forever-chemical-hotspot-Interactive-map-shows-parts-cancer-causing-PFAS-toxins-common-drinking-water-Bidens-new-ban.html

https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1778149027692912978

https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1776064211572940873

https://twitter.com/gatewaypundit/status/1778143340317339769

https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1778052793980289091

https://twitter.com/DELTA9_DELTA9/status/1778160254376714448

https://twitter.com/ShouldHaveCat/status/1778211529453670708

https://twitter.com/DCPoliceDept/status/1778193673286730214