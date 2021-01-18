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C4I - Call 4 Investigation, Special January 13, Capitol crimes, seen and unseen. Italy election interference
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30 views • January 18, 2021
Patricia updates us on the underhanded tugs of war in D.C. at inauguration time...
Added -Special -from Italian source on its interference in this U.S. election - at 43 minutes...
Added -Special -from Italian source on its interference in this U.S. election - at 43 minutes...
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