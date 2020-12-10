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Arrival Of Extraterrestrial War From Fallen Elohim | Timothy Alberino | Birthright Series: Part 3
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2193 views • December 10, 2020
Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARE! The war is coming! Are you prepared? Filmmaker and author of the new book, Birthright, Timothy Alberino joins us to talk about the plans of the dragon, if aliens are real and how they will be utilized in an upcoming galactic war, the true story of Atlantis and its hybrid inhabitants, problems within Christianity today, astrobiology, and how we can be prepared for what is coming. How will this horrendous hellscape of a posthuman / transhumanism new world order come upon us? Find out here or skip to your favorite part by using the timestamps below!
To have access to the full, uncut, ad-free, over 8-hour series RIGHT NOW, become a member of Daily Renegade at http://DailyRenegade.com
GIVE THE GIFT OF BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, FROM TIMOTHY ALBERINO!
Get "Birthright" NOW, just in time for Christmas, at: https://amzn.to/2LpLYct
True Legends Conference: Answering The Alien Question: https://amzn.to/2IzT5xN
True Legends Conference: Transhumanism and the Hybrid Age: https://amzn.to/33Xf756
True Legends: Technology of the Fallen, Episode 1: https://amzn.to/3oEodvn
True Legends: The Unholy See: The Vatican Knows All The Secrets, Ep. 2: https://amzn.to/375eU1K
True Legends: Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants: https://amzn.to/3oF6XWX
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please donate at http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
Topics Discussed:
0:00 - Introduction
1:44 - The Real Story Of Atlantis And Its Hybrid Kings
3:43 - Who Is Behind The Three Step Plan To Usher In A New Golden Age?
27:09 - Identifying Extraterrestrials And The Danger They Bring
1:13:04 - Problems Of Christians Practicing Tribalism On The Alien Question
1:33:53 - How Did Alien Beings Come Into Existence?
1:45:50 - Technology And Abilities Of The Extraterrestrial War
2:02:43 - Motivations Of Alien Beings Attacking Earth
2:08:55 - Foolishness Of Rh Negative Blood Conspiracies And Other Markers
2:18:50 - What The Mark Of The Beast Is Not
2:32:14 - Hope Of Abductees To Make Abductions Stop
2:48:15 - Final Thoughts
2:49:18 - Conclusion
To have access to the full, uncut, ad-free, over 8-hour series RIGHT NOW, become a member of Daily Renegade at http://DailyRenegade.com
GIVE THE GIFT OF BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, FROM TIMOTHY ALBERINO!
Get "Birthright" NOW, just in time for Christmas, at: https://amzn.to/2LpLYct
True Legends Conference: Answering The Alien Question: https://amzn.to/2IzT5xN
True Legends Conference: Transhumanism and the Hybrid Age: https://amzn.to/33Xf756
True Legends: Technology of the Fallen, Episode 1: https://amzn.to/3oEodvn
True Legends: The Unholy See: The Vatican Knows All The Secrets, Ep. 2: https://amzn.to/375eU1K
True Legends: Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants: https://amzn.to/3oF6XWX
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please donate at http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
Topics Discussed:
0:00 - Introduction
1:44 - The Real Story Of Atlantis And Its Hybrid Kings
3:43 - Who Is Behind The Three Step Plan To Usher In A New Golden Age?
27:09 - Identifying Extraterrestrials And The Danger They Bring
1:13:04 - Problems Of Christians Practicing Tribalism On The Alien Question
1:33:53 - How Did Alien Beings Come Into Existence?
1:45:50 - Technology And Abilities Of The Extraterrestrial War
2:02:43 - Motivations Of Alien Beings Attacking Earth
2:08:55 - Foolishness Of Rh Negative Blood Conspiracies And Other Markers
2:18:50 - What The Mark Of The Beast Is Not
2:32:14 - Hope Of Abductees To Make Abductions Stop
2:48:15 - Final Thoughts
2:49:18 - Conclusion
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