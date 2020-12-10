BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Arrival Of Extraterrestrial War From Fallen Elohim | Timothy Alberino | Birthright Series: Part 3
JoshPeck
JoshPeck
318 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
2193 views • December 10, 2020
Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARE! The war is coming! Are you prepared? Filmmaker and author of the new book, Birthright, Timothy Alberino joins us to talk about the plans of the dragon, if aliens are real and how they will be utilized in an upcoming galactic war, the true story of Atlantis and its hybrid inhabitants, problems within Christianity today, astrobiology, and how we can be prepared for what is coming. How will this horrendous hellscape of a posthuman / transhumanism new world order come upon us? Find out here or skip to your favorite part by using the timestamps below!

To have access to the full, uncut, ad-free, over 8-hour series RIGHT NOW, become a member of Daily Renegade at http://DailyRenegade.com

GIVE THE GIFT OF BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, FROM TIMOTHY ALBERINO!
Get "Birthright" NOW, just in time for Christmas, at: https://amzn.to/2LpLYct
True Legends Conference: Answering The Alien Question: https://amzn.to/2IzT5xN
True Legends Conference: Transhumanism and the Hybrid Age: https://amzn.to/33Xf756
True Legends: Technology of the Fallen, Episode 1: https://amzn.to/3oEodvn
True Legends: The Unholy See: The Vatican Knows All The Secrets, Ep. 2: https://amzn.to/375eU1K
True Legends: Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants: https://amzn.to/3oF6XWX

To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please donate at http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure

Topics Discussed:
0:00 - Introduction
1:44 - The Real Story Of Atlantis And Its Hybrid Kings
3:43 - Who Is Behind The Three Step Plan To Usher In A New Golden Age?
27:09 - Identifying Extraterrestrials And The Danger They Bring
1:13:04 - Problems Of Christians Practicing Tribalism On The Alien Question
1:33:53 - How Did Alien Beings Come Into Existence?
1:45:50 - Technology And Abilities Of The Extraterrestrial War
2:02:43 - Motivations Of Alien Beings Attacking Earth
2:08:55 - Foolishness Of Rh Negative Blood Conspiracies And Other Markers
2:18:50 - What The Mark Of The Beast Is Not
2:32:14 - Hope Of Abductees To Make Abductions Stop
2:48:15 - Final Thoughts
2:49:18 - Conclusion
Keywords
interviewaliensaliendemonsextraterrestrialextraterrestrialsjosh peckfallensteve quaylewatcherselohimancient aliensbirthrightalien lifetimothy alberinogolden ageextraterrestrial lifeposthumantim alberinoposthumanismare aliens realalien conspiracysharpening reportdo aliens existare aliens demons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Edison Reed
Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Ramon Tomey
Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Garrison Vance
Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Zoey Sky
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy