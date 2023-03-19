Katherine Watt - Exposes DOD War Crimes (All COVID Vaccinations)

Original Title: Katherine Watt - Exposes DOD Kill Box Against Humanity.According to Martin Armstrong, the United States will split into 3 regions by 2032:

2025: US Civil War, World War III, Food production cutoff, peak in Volcanic activity.2024.35 to 2032.95: US enters total crash and burn (8.6-years).2029-2037: 1-2 billion people on Earth will die.2032.95: China wins WWIII and becomes number one economic world-power for 224-years. Power shift complete to China 2037.25 (4-3-years from 2032.95).2044: US will cease to exist.2100: Population of Africa triples and 50-percent of the world population will be black.

Note: This is my interpretation from everything I've read on all of the forecasts Armstrong has released to the public.

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/

