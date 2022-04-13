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The Hardest Thing to Do - KNOW YOURSELF. My Struggle in Listening to My Body
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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30 views • April 13, 2022
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#knowthyself #energy #adrenalfatigue

This is a personal one! Just when I think I know myself and I have everything balanced, my body reminds me that it's a journey and NEVERENDING process. We have the privilege to get to know ourselves, and we only reveal deeper and deeper levels.

In this video, I go over my recent battle with energy management, adrenal fatigue, and habit formation techniques for SLOWING DOWN and introspection.

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World Wide Farming: https://WWOOF.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OcHqRYZmtY&;t=143s

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