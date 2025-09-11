Global Financial Reset: Navigating the Transition with Crypto, Gold, and the New Sovereign System

John Michael Chambers navigates a day of tragedy and transition. Following the shocking news of Charlie Kirk's passing, the show delves into the heart of the financial revolution underway.





First, popular podcaster and founder of the Red Pill Project, Josh Reed, returns for a deep dive into the seismic shifts in the financial landscape. He breaks down the monumental GENESIS and Clarity Acts, explaining how they lay the foundation for a new, asset-backed financial system to compete with the dying Federal Reserve model. Josh provides a masterclass on blockchain and cryptocurrency, detailing President Trump's moves to create a sovereign wealth fund and a strategic Bitcoin reserve, while offering a critical analysis of the role—and limitations—of assets like XRP.





Then, precious metals expert and Director at Genesis Gold, Bill Armor, makes his second appearance. With a focus on the trillions of dollars sitting in IRAs and 401(k)s, Bill provides a step-by-step guide on how to protect your lifetime of savings. He discusses the explosive growth potential of gold and silver, the implications of President Trump's executive order allowing alternative assets in retirement accounts, and the critical pitfalls to avoid—including the dangers of "paper gold" and unallocated storage. Bill outlines the secure process of moving your qualified funds into tangible, insured precious metals within a self-directed IRA.





This episode is an essential guide for anyone seeking to understand the parallel economies at war, survive the imminent danger zone, and position themselves to thrive in the dawning golden age.





