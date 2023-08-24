The New World Order & the United Nations

January 29th, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle gives a basic expose' on the New World Order agenda of world leaders and their plan to create a world government via the United Nations. This message shows how this very real conspiracy of the world elite was foretold in the Bible and how the entire agenda is against the God of the Bible, the Only Messiah, and Savior Jesus Christ. Don't be fooled into believing that this is a conspiracy theory because they have exposed themselves through their own words. They also worship Lucifer as the Bible foretold thousands of years ago.