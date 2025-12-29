China has launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan, simulating control & blockade of key areas as a warning to separatist forces

China has launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan, simulating control and blockade of key areas as a warning to separatist forces.

The exercises involve the army, navy, air force, and rocket force, including live-fire components, according to the Chinese military.

Codenamed “Justice Mission 2025,” the drills come days after the US approved one of its largest-ever arms packages for Taiwan, valued at $11 billion.

Adding: 💬🇹🇼 PLA Statement:

Starting December 29, the PLA Eastern Theater Command organized forces from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force to conduct the “Just Mission 2025” exercise in the Taiwan Strait, northern Taiwan, southwestern Taiwan, southeastern Taiwan, and areas east of Taiwan.

The exercise focuses on sea and air combat readiness patrols, seizing comprehensive control, blockade and control of key ports and areas, and layered long-range strike and interdiction operations.

Multiple forces approached Taiwan Island as the situation required, with joint assault operations by stationed units, aimed at testing the theater command’s joint combat capabilities under real combat conditions.

This is a serious warning to Taiwan independence separatist forces and external interference forces, and a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard national sovereignty and uphold national unity.

Adding:

Ahead of the “Justice Mission 2025” drills, the PLA Eastern Theater Command released a poster titled “The Shield of Justice Breaks Limits and Shatters Illusions,” clearly aimed at Washington.

The poster shows two “shields” bearing the Great Wall and the August 1 emblem positioned northeast and southeast of Taiwan, blocking two key supply routes — the Miyako Strait and the Bashi Channel. The Bashi Channel is especially critical due to its depth, which allows hostile submarines to pass.

The image depicts container ships carrying US weapons, including HIMARS, turning back; US Air Force C-130 transport aircraft returning to base; and Virginia-class US nuclear submarines detected by Chinese anti-submarine forces.