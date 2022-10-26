Zelensky After he Had His First Telephone Conversation Today - With New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - And Invited Him to Visit Ukraine. - 102522

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It's true. Today, Zelensky held a telephone conversation with the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and invited him to visit Ukraine.
Sunak promised Zelensky that London would continue to support Kiev at the same level. The parties also agreed that the sanctions policy against Russia should be continued. In addition, Sunak told Zelensky that he hoped to have a personal meeting with him soon.