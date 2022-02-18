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How the Canadian truckers’ frozen bank accounts affect YOU
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391 views • February 18, 2022
From Glenn Beck
The Canadian government is going to new lengths to SQUASH the truckers’ freedom convoy. Now, some bank accounts of those involved in the protest have been frozen and those even just associated with the movement could be next. This is the Great Reset in action, Glenn explains...Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is just doing it under the guise of emergency powers. So, pay attention to what’s happening in the north, Glenn warns. Because it may be happening here, next.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/Ez5Z0DZdWj8
The Canadian government is going to new lengths to SQUASH the truckers’ freedom convoy. Now, some bank accounts of those involved in the protest have been frozen and those even just associated with the movement could be next. This is the Great Reset in action, Glenn explains...Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is just doing it under the guise of emergency powers. So, pay attention to what’s happening in the north, Glenn warns. Because it may be happening here, next.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/Ez5Z0DZdWj8
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