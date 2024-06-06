Apollo 8 Astronaut Who Took This Photo Died Day After I Uploaded

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
William Anders dies piloting his plane, a retired NASA employee on Friday June 7th, the day after I uploaded this video
MSMs version of the bogus Earthrise photo interview with Apollo 8 mission when Bart Sibrel has clearly ripped it apart, even Chinas tech says photo is fake when Earth should be gigantic, not hardly able to see cant make out on continent freaking cowards and liars