Photonic BioTuning For EMF Mitigation with Dr. Tom Cowan and Expert Dan Stachofsky

Our bodies have an electrical biofield that interacts with external electromagnetic fields (EMFs). These fields include both natural (like sunlight) and man-made (like WiFi, cell towers, and Bluetooth) frequencies. While sunlight provides essential benefits, artificial EMFs are often considered "incoherent" and can lead to stress on our biological systems. Constant exposure to these artificial EMFs can disrupt our biofield's balance, contributing to various chronic health diseases.



During his time at Microsoft, Dan Stachofsky witnessed the development of wireless technologies like IoT, the cloud, AI, and 5G, all with zero concern for public or environmental health. Aware of the harm to his eldest daughter, Jane, Dan moved his family to a homestead away from the city and began developing EMF mitigation solutions.

In this podcast, Dan and Dr. Cowan discuss the work Dan has done through his non-profit, Essential Energy Solutions. Discover how different EMFs can both heal and harm the body, and learn about Essential Energy's products like the Essential Pendant and LightTowers, which transform incoherent light into coherent light. When your body is exposed to this converted coherent light, it alleviates EMF stress on your body and restores balance to your biofield, leading to futher benefits such as:

Improved Sleep Pain Relief Reduced Stress Enhanced Immunity Sharper Cognition

