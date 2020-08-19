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Solitary Confinement & Mandatory (I Mean “FREE”) Vaccine
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27 views • August 19, 2020
Only 4 family test positive after over 100 days of no COVID news and New Zealand is not only locked down but the PM is bragging about the most draconian measures anywhere — solitary confinement w/o even fresh air unless compliant and supervised. And another “Five Eyes” partner of the cover state, Australia, has to walk back “mandatory” vaccines saying he meant “free”. BigPharma op-ed calls “anti-vaxers” the “curse of scientists”.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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