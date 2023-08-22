Primetime can now confirm that then-VP Joe Biden flew Hunter overseas on Air Force 2 at least eight times.
These are trips we didn’t know about before, because Hunter avoided being caught on camera.
But Primetime now has indisputable evidence that Hunter Biden was using Air Force 2 as business travel.
Taxpayers funded Hunter’s business travel so the Bidens could sneak around the world and get rich.
Source: X - Jesse Watters - @JesseBWatters (Fox News)
Share - Subscribe - Comment Below
Thank you for watching!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.