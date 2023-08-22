Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Primetime can now confirm that then-VP Joe Biden flew Hunter overseas on Air Force 2 at least eight times!
channel image
Shocking News - Clips
8 Subscribers
32 views
Published a day ago

Primetime can now confirm that then-VP Joe Biden flew Hunter overseas on Air Force 2 at least eight times.

These are trips we didn’t know about before, because Hunter avoided being caught on camera.

But Primetime now has indisputable evidence that Hunter Biden was using Air Force 2 as business travel.

Taxpayers funded Hunter’s business travel so the Bidens could sneak around the world and get rich.


Source: X - Jesse Watters - @JesseBWatters (Fox News)


Share - Subscribe - Comment Below


Thank you for watching!

Keywords
businesstraveljesse wattersjoe bidenhunter bidentaxpayersfundedfjb

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket