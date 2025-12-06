© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Creepy Robot Dogs
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/bi
--------------
"The Robots" (German: "Die Roboter") is a single by German electronic group Kraftwerk, which was released in 1978. The single and its B-side, "Spacelab", both appeared on the band's seventh album, The Man-Machine (1978). However, the songs as they appear on the single were edited into shorter versions. It charted at number 25 in West Germany, number 39 on the US Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, and number 23 in Austria.