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The Grand Self Movie Official Trailer – Dissolving The Illusion Of Separation
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29 views • December 01, 2020
https://www.grandselfmovie.com Full movie now playing. A fascinating new film igniting the innate knowing deep within us all of who we truly are. Through an incredibly engaging true story that inspires and entertains, featuring the next level of experts, this extraordinary feature length documentary film elevates the consciousness of viewers to boundless heights.
Watch Full Movie Now: https://www.grandselfmovie.com/
From the creator of the award-winning inspiring documentary film, What If? The Movie, featuring Dr. Joe Dispenza (author of You Are The Placebo And Becoming Supernatural), Bruce Lipton, Ph.D (Author Of The Biology Of Belief), Dan Brule (Tony Robbin's Personal Breathwork Coach), comes this next level motion picture, The Grand Self featuring Dawson Church, Ph.D, (Dr. Joe Dispenza's go-to-person), Bob Proctor (author of You Were Born Rich)
Grand Self Movie Synopsis: Magnificence is who we are...let's allow it!
We are all magnificent in our essence! Our limiting beliefs have been covering up the truth of who we really are.
These limiting beliefs have formed a false self image that believes it's separate from its source. Since our entire reality reflects what we believe about ourselves, we've either consciously or unconsciously created a world that mirrors our subconscious conditioning.
Now we are awakening to the truth of our divine essence and creating a new world that reflects the light and perfection of the divine image we are meant to be.
#DawsonChurch
#BobProctor
Watch Full Movie Now: https://www.grandselfmovie.com/
From the creator of the award-winning inspiring documentary film, What If? The Movie, featuring Dr. Joe Dispenza (author of You Are The Placebo And Becoming Supernatural), Bruce Lipton, Ph.D (Author Of The Biology Of Belief), Dan Brule (Tony Robbin's Personal Breathwork Coach), comes this next level motion picture, The Grand Self featuring Dawson Church, Ph.D, (Dr. Joe Dispenza's go-to-person), Bob Proctor (author of You Were Born Rich)
Grand Self Movie Synopsis: Magnificence is who we are...let's allow it!
We are all magnificent in our essence! Our limiting beliefs have been covering up the truth of who we really are.
These limiting beliefs have formed a false self image that believes it's separate from its source. Since our entire reality reflects what we believe about ourselves, we've either consciously or unconsciously created a world that mirrors our subconscious conditioning.
Now we are awakening to the truth of our divine essence and creating a new world that reflects the light and perfection of the divine image we are meant to be.
#DawsonChurch
#BobProctor
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