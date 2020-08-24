URGENT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR FUTURE

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https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
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Lockdown Won't Ease if Testing Rate Continues to Drop, Premier Warns:
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/lockdown-won-t-ease-if-testing-rate-continues-to-drop-premier-warns-20200818-p55mwo.html
Another Eureka Stockade': Chilling Warning 'Blood Will be Spilled' on the Streets as 11,000 Furious Melburnians Vow to Take to the Streets to Protest ANY Stage Four Lockdown Extension:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8649345/Angry-Melburnians-threatening-revolution-par-Eureka-Stockade.html
Dubai con la sua guardia del corpo robotica:
https://www.facebook.com/1666178989/posts/10221857506981279/?extid=37pBrSrk5Cqaydnm&;d=n
We Will Mock You:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk-qqmlXlzQ&;feature=share
Serene Tabaha - Advocate me:
https://b46d3b17-2c96-45ba-9a87-8c2fb9df6f7e.usrfiles.com/ugd/b46d3b_5f243040805e485998075dfdae15fb34.pdf
1946 Referendum Denied Government Power to Medically Test:
https://cirnow.com.au/1946-referendum-denied-government-power-to-medically-test/
Bombshell Evidence that COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y1KzCKrZ3A&;feature=youtu.be
8p23 Deletion Synd..