5 Steps to Manifest Happiness in Your Life

5 Steps to Manifest Happiness in Your Life5 Steps to Manifest Happiness in Your LifeHappiness should be the main goal of human beings, but if we do a quick search on the internet, most of the searches are focused on money and prosperity.Certainly these two topics are important, but finally and above all else, happiness is the basis of everything.How to be happy living in poverty, illness and helplessness? It is not easy at all.But these are circumstances that manifest themselves outside of us. They are the result of our thoughts and the decisions we have made.We have forgotten that the Supreme Plan of the universe has provided for everything we need, ready to be delivered ... if we know how to ask for it.5 Steps to Manifest Happiness in Your LifeHappiness is not a goal to be achieved but rather a path to travel.It is through a feeling of joy, excited about the new challenge of each day that we will be able to manifest everything we want in our life.Happiness is a state of mind which we constantly reject because of the concepts that have been implanted in us since our childhood.They have shown it to us as a prize, as a distant aspiration and as an unattainable dream in this "valley of tears".But there is no bigger lie than that. The great spiritual guides throughout history have told us. The man must be happy.Each of these leaders showed us a different way to be happy, but they all have a common goal: happiness.In this article I want to share with you a certain route so that you live in that suitable state of mind.5 Steps to Manifest Happiness in Your LifeSubscribe to channelFacebookifestationmatters/TwitterrtegaENInstagramtonioortegaen/Pinterest/masot1962#manifesthappiness#lawofattarction#manifestation