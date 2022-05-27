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Charlene Interviews John Paul Isaac: Hunter Biden Laptop Whistleblower
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3103 views • May 27, 2022
Join Charlene as she interviews John Paul Isaac, the well known Hunter Biden Laptop Whistleblower. You will hear the truth from John Paul about the persecution and propaganda smear campaign he was forced to endure, having caused him to flee for his life and go into hiding.
You can help John continue to tell the truth and support his mission by going to his Give Send Go page HERE: https://givesendgo.com/G2ZG7?utm_source=sharelink&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2ZG7
Ty and Charlene are on a mission to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.
Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!
Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there!
Follow, Subscribe, & SHARE:
1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines
2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger
3. GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/cancertruth
4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer
5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer
6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/
7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial
8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer
You can help John continue to tell the truth and support his mission by going to his Give Send Go page HERE: https://givesendgo.com/G2ZG7?utm_source=sharelink&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2ZG7
Ty and Charlene are on a mission to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.
Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!
Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there!
Follow, Subscribe, & SHARE:
1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines
2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger
3. GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/cancertruth
4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer
5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer
6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/
7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial
8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer
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