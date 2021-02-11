CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS| EP16: DOLF ZANTINGE

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Dr.TomCowan
In this week's episode of "Conversations with Dr. Cowan and Friends," I interview Dolf Zantinge of the Analemma water company. I first met Dolf at a lecture he gave in San Francisco. I generally don't attend many lectures or workshops, but this was on the relationship between water and EMFs, and because my wife got tickets, I decided to attend. He gave one of the best presentations I have heard on the science, and here I mean real science about his work with water. I have had a few contacts with him since and finally got him to do this interview. I can say it was one of the most fascinating, interesting and informative hours I can remember. Dolf lays out his case for the memory of water and the crucial role water plays in all of biology. You don't want to miss this interview; it is literally the glue that holds all my work together.
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Website: https://drtomcowan.com