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Panic at the Pump, you panicked for the toilet paper, the food, now it's the gas . . .(it's all by design)
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110 views • May 14, 2021
Panic at the Pump, you panicked for the toilet paper, the food, now it's the gas . . .(it's all by design) to keep you busy GETTING THOSE VACCINES! Cause if you get the vaccines, Biden says you won't have to wear the mask!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8wbXRV335knD/
Biden Speaks After CDC Releases New Mask Guidelines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOdoH793Ti8
You will have to admit, this is all a lot of fuss over a virus with a 99.1% recovery rate, why even HIV-AIDS didn’t get this type of treatment, or even a mask or quarantine for that matter.
So why is COVID different? Because COVID is the tool the New World Order has decided on, after Anthony Fauci and the CDC created it and patented it.
MORE COVID THEATER: Ohio Gov Mike DeWine Announces Free Tickets For Million Dollar Lottery, All You Have To Do Is Agree To Receive The COVID Vaccine
Mike DeWine
AKA Michael DeWine
Born: 5-Jan-1947
Birthplace: Springfield, OH
Religion: Roman Catholic - https://www.nndb.com/lists/758/000094476/
Draft Deferment: Vietnam - https://www.nndb.com/event/806/000140386/
Irish Ancestry - https://www.nndb.com/lists/936/000043807/
----Covid19 wasn’t Gov. DeWine’s first brush with vaccines.
https://ysnews.com/.../news-from-the-past-gov-dewines...
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/ohio-governor-mike-dewine-announces-covid-vaccine-million-dollar-lottery/?fbclid=IwAR2YviHRRxHyuf3h3ElfmQpsIHSs8k1WkYL8ATbeTbqFdT-zAALZSJYuVHA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8wbXRV335knD/
Biden Speaks After CDC Releases New Mask Guidelines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOdoH793Ti8
You will have to admit, this is all a lot of fuss over a virus with a 99.1% recovery rate, why even HIV-AIDS didn’t get this type of treatment, or even a mask or quarantine for that matter.
So why is COVID different? Because COVID is the tool the New World Order has decided on, after Anthony Fauci and the CDC created it and patented it.
MORE COVID THEATER: Ohio Gov Mike DeWine Announces Free Tickets For Million Dollar Lottery, All You Have To Do Is Agree To Receive The COVID Vaccine
Mike DeWine
AKA Michael DeWine
Born: 5-Jan-1947
Birthplace: Springfield, OH
Religion: Roman Catholic - https://www.nndb.com/lists/758/000094476/
Draft Deferment: Vietnam - https://www.nndb.com/event/806/000140386/
Irish Ancestry - https://www.nndb.com/lists/936/000043807/
----Covid19 wasn’t Gov. DeWine’s first brush with vaccines.
https://ysnews.com/.../news-from-the-past-gov-dewines...
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/ohio-governor-mike-dewine-announces-covid-vaccine-million-dollar-lottery/?fbclid=IwAR2YviHRRxHyuf3h3ElfmQpsIHSs8k1WkYL8ATbeTbqFdT-zAALZSJYuVHA
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