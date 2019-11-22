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Hillary Clinton's Mysterious Malady
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1020 views • November 22, 2019
Exploring the root cause of many of the ills we see within certain population groups: the Fore of New Guinea, animal populations such as sheep and cows, royals and elites. The illness is called Kuru if you are expendable or Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) if you are rich and/or famous. CJD mimics other autoimmune diseases and can only be definitively diagnosed after an autopsy of the brain... yet symptoms are observable and we know from Kerth Barker's book "Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking & High-Adept Satanism" that the behaviors of the "slite" can facilitate the condition, just as we now understand the cause of "Mad Cow Disease". The video ends with a remedy anyone can utilize to avoid the need for blood - or adrenochrome - and reclaim health.
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