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Barr says no fraud, Allyn Root sounds off
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74 views • December 03, 2020
As reports come in that Attorney General William Barr believes there were no widespread voter 'irregularities' during the 2020 presidential election, longtime broadcaster and talk host Wayne Allyn Root joins Newsmax TV's Shaun Kraisman to discuss.
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