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Women,Children,Elderly Evacuated to Russia
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105 views • February 20, 2022
*The head of the DPR (Donetsk People's Republic), Denis Pushilin in SE Ukraine, noted that the most important thing now is to prevent the tragic events that took place in 2014-2015 and prevent civilian casualties.
*Children from the Amvrosievsk boarding school went to the Russian Federation. 234 pupils of the school, as well as 14 accompanying persons, left for the Rostov region by rail.
*Minister of Emergencies of the DPR Lieutenant-General of the Civil Protection Service Aleksey Kostrubitsky checked the work of the life support center for the evacuated population at the Uspenka checkpoint
*Children from the Amvrosievsk boarding school went to the Russian Federation. 234 pupils of the school, as well as 14 accompanying persons, left for the Rostov region by rail.
*Minister of Emergencies of the DPR Lieutenant-General of the Civil Protection Service Aleksey Kostrubitsky checked the work of the life support center for the evacuated population at the Uspenka checkpoint
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